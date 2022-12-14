5-Year-Old Indian Girl Falls From 9th Floor Apartment In Dubai: Report

A five-year-old Indian child died after falling from a high-rise building in Dubai (Representational)

In a freak accident, a five-year-old Indian child died after falling from a high-rise building in Dubai, a media report said, the third such death this year.

The incident took place in Dubai's Deira district on December 10 when the child fell through a tiny window from the family's apartment on the 9th floor, the Khaleej Times newspaper reported on December 11.

The family is expected to fly the child's body back to India for the last rites after completing official documentation in the UAE, it said without providing details of the tragedy-struck family.

"It is a very small window and almost physically impossible for a child to get through," the report quoted a neighbour as saying.

"I am not sure how it happened, but it is heartbreaking," the neighbour said, adding that the child was an active and sweet girl who always smiled.

Last month, a three-year-old child of Asian descent died in Sharjah after falling from the 14th floor of a building and a 10-year-old Asian child died in February after falling from the 32nd floor of a residential tower in Sharjah, according to previous reports in the Khaleej Times newspaper.

