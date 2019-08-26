23-Year-Old Son Of Telangana BJP Leader Goes Missing In UK

Ujwal Sriharsha had gone to London last year to pursue MS on machine learning and artificial intelligence

A 23-year-old student from Khammam in Telangana pursuing MS in the United Kingdom has gone missing there, his father said on Monday.

Ujwal Sriharsha, who had gone to London last year to pursue MS on machine learning and artificial intelligence, last spoke to his mother on August 21, his father Uday Pratap, president of BJP's Khammam district unit, told news agency Press Trust of India.

There was no response when the family members called him the next day. "He used to call every day," he said.

The father was informed by the London police on Friday last about his son going missing.

Ujwal Sriharsha's bag was said to have been found on a beach, he said.

He was a meritorious student who pursued engineering in Hyderabad, the father said.

He had his schooling from the Rishi Valley School at Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Ujwal Sriharsha aspired to become a scientist and recently went to Japan for a project work, Mr Pratap said.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy has promised to help in the matter, he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.