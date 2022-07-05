News Anchor Detained After Cops vs Cops Drama In Rahul Gandhi Video Case

Cases had been filed against the TV anchor in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

A Zee TV news anchor, Rohit Ranjan, was taken into custody by the police from his home near Delhi today, days after the channel ran a misleading Rahul Gandhi video for which it had apologised.

A dramatic video showed an loud argument and jostling as the Chhattisgarh police tried to arrest the anchor and the police in Ghaziabad stepped in to take him away. Rohit Ranjan tweeted an SOS to the Uttar Pradesh police when the Chhattisgarh cops landed at his home around 5.30 am, alleging that the local police were not informed.

The Chhattisgarh police replied that it is not required to inform anyone as long as there is a warrant.

There is no such rule to inform. Still, now they are informed. Police team has shown you court's warrant of arrest. You should in fact cooperate, join in investigation and put your defence in court. — Raipur Police (@RaipurPoliceCG) July 5, 2022

The Ghaziabad police then took him away, preventing his arrest by the Chhattisgarh team. He is currently in the custody of the UP police, facing relatively lighter charges.

Cases were filed against the TV anchor in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh soon after Rohit Ranjan, on his show, played a Rahul Gandhi statement on an attack on his office in Kerala's Wayanad and allegedly ran it as a comment on the Udaipur tailor's killers.

The video was shared by BJP leaders like Rajyavardhan Rathore, who have also been charged in an FIR.

The channel apologised and Mr Ranjan said on his show, "Yesterday, in our show DNA, Rahul Gandhi's statement was taken in the wrong context by linking it to the Udaipur incident, it was a human error for which our team apologises."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Rahul Gandhi was referring to the attack on his Wayanad office when he said, "The children who did this have acted in an irresponsible way. They are kids, forgive them."

"But the way the TV channel and the anchor ran the video made it seem like Rahul Gandhi was saying those who killed Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur were kids and should be forgiven," Mr Gehlot said.

Rahul Gandhi, apparently referring to the misleading video, tweeted, "The whole country knows the history of the BJP-RSS; they are pushing the country into the fire of hatred . No matter how much these traitors try to break the country, the Congress will continue to do more to unite India."