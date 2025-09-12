'Rahul Gandhi Shouted At Sonia Gandhi': Goa Minister Amid PM's AI Video Row

Goa minister Vishwajit Rane, who was earlier with the Congress, has claimed that his father and former Chief Minister Pratapsingh Rane once saw Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shouting at his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Hitting out at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha over the Congress's social media post of an AI video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, late Heeraben Modi, Mr Rane said this "reflects the complete collapse of values" within the Opposition party.

"The recent AI video circulated by Bihar Congress dragging Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's late mother is a shameful act. It reflects the complete collapse of values within the Congress party," Mr Rane, now Goa's health minister, said in a post on X.

The recent AI video circulated by Bihar Congress dragging Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's late mother is a shameful act. It reflects the complete collapse of values within the Congress party.



I still recall my father telling me how Rahul Gandhi once shouted at his own mother… pic.twitter.com/017TuIheO0 — Vishwajit Rane (@visrane) September 12, 2025

Vishwajit Rane is the son of Congress veteran Pratapsingh Rane, who served as Goa's Chief Minister for a record seven terms and was a member of the Assembly for over 50 years. In 2017, Vishwajit Rane joined BJP and was named state health minister.

"I still recall my father telling me how Rahul Gandhi once shouted at his own mother in front of him. If that's the respect he shows to his own mother at home, what can India expect from the Congress party?" Mr Rane claimed in his post.

"Time and again, they have chosen to insult Mahila and Maatru Shakti-this has sadly become their identity. Politics must be fought on vision and governance, not by stooping to such depths," he said, in another blow to the Congress party.

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Congress after a Bihar Congress post on X used an AI video featuring the Prime Minister's mother. This comes after the Prime Minister slammed the Opposition alliance of RJD and Congress of disrespecting his mother. At the root of this charge are verbal used on an RJD-Congress campaign stage.

The BJP has said the Congress has stooped to new lows. BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, "First, expletives were used against Prime Minister Modi's mother from a Congress stage. Now, the party is insulting her again by creating an AI-generated video of her. Bihar and India will not tolerate this insult. The Congress should rise above this shamelessness. It will pay for this in the elections as the people of Bihar are very angry."

The Congress, however, has doubled down and said it had not disrespected the Prime Minister's mother. "It is the duty of parents to educate their children. She (PM Modi's late mother Heeraben Modi) is only educating her child and if the child thinks that it is disrespectful towards him, it is his headache," Congress leader Pawan Khera said.