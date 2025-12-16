Gandhis Get Temporary Relief From Delhi Court In National Herald Case

A Delhi court has refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and five others in the National Herald case.

The Rouse Avenue Court said the federal agency's complaint – filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, or PMLA – was not maintainable without a First Information Report.

The court also pointed out that Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing had already registered an FIR in this case, meaning it will be 'premature and imprudent' to rule on the ED's submission.

The EOW filed its submission last month; the Gandhis and five others, including the Congress' overseas unit chief, Sam Pitroda, have been accused of conspiring to 'fraudulently take-over Associated Journals Limited', the now-defunct National Herald newspaper's parent company.

The charges were filed based on information provided by the ED; the federal agency can, under Section 66(2) of the PMLA, ask any other agency to register and probe a scheduled offence.

The ED's report had alleged money laundering of the 'proceeds of crime' from the 'fraudulent takeover of AJL' by a company called 'Young Indian', of which the Gandhis are reportedly majority stakeholders.