Zakir Musa's Successor Among 3 Terrorists Killed In Awantipora: Jammu And Kashmir Police

The terrorists killed in Awantipora were involved in various terror cases, Jammu and Kashmir police said

The successor of Zakir Musa, the commander of Al Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind, identified as Abdul Hameed Lelhari was one of the three terrorists killed by security forces in Awantipora encounter on Tuesday.

Abdul Lelhari was named as the new commander of Ghazwat-ul-Hind in June this year after Zakir Musa was gunned down by security forces.

"Three killed terrorists, identified as Naveed Tak, Hamid Lone alias Hamid Lelhari and Junaid Bhat, were involved in several terror crimes. Arms & ammunition was recovered. A case has been registered," Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Earlier the police had said that in the operation carried out on Tuesday afternoon in Awantipora, three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed. Two of them are suspected to be Pakistani terrorists involved in the killing of two Gujjar brothers on August 29 in the mountainous region of Tral Pulwama.

Zakir Musa, the commander of Al Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind, was killed in an encounter with security forces in May, earlier this year.

