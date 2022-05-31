2 Terrorists Killed In Kashmir, One Of Them Was Behind Civilian Killings

2 terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in J&K's Awantipora (Representational)

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter today with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora district, the police said. One of the terrorists killed was involved in civilian killings, they added.

The terrorists who were killed have been identified as Shahid Rather from Tral and Umar Yousuf from Shopian region, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

"Besides other terror crimes, terrorist Shahid (Rather) was involved in the killing of a woman Mst Shakeela from Aripal and a government employee (peon) Javid Ahmed from Lurgam Tral," the Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone said.

Killed #terrorists identified as Shahid Rather of #Tral & Umar Yousuf of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, #terrorist Shahid was involved in killing of a woman Mst Shakeela of Aripal & a govt employee/ peon Javid Ahmed of Lurgam Tral: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 31, 2022

In recent encounters, security forces have killed 26 foreign terrorists affiliated to terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir during the first five months of the year, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said.

Mr Kumar said 14 of the foreign terrorists were from terror group Jaish, founded by Masood Azhar, while 12 were from the Lashkar-e-Taiba set up by Hafiz Saeed.

