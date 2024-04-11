Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Pulwama

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district today, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Fressipora village in Rajpora area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired on the forces as they narrowed down on them. The forces then retaliated.

In the ensuing encounter, a terrorist was killed, the police said.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorist was being ascertained, the police added.

"Body of one #terrorist retrieved. Identification being ascertained," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

The police said arms, ammunition and incriminating material was recovered from the site of the encounter.

"Search going on. Further details awaited," the police said on X.



