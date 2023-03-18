Encounter With Terrorists During Search Ops In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

The encounter is on, and so far, there are no reports of any casualty on either side, the police said.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district today, police said.

A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama in south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated, the official said.

More details awaited.



