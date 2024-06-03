2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Pulwama

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained.

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

Bodies of 02 #terrorists killed in the anti-terrorist operation recovered so far. Identity & affiliation being ascertained. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/Y26bnyNqqs — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 3, 2024

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back, the official said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdhi told PTI that two terrorists were killed in the exchange of firing.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained, he added.

