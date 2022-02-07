One Terrorist Killed In Encounter In J&K's Awantipora, Operation Underway

Further details are awaited, as search operations continue. (Representational)

One terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at Nambal area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, said police.

"Encounter has started at Nambal area of Awantipora. Awantipora Police on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

In a subsequent update, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that one terrorist has been killed, while search operations continue.

Further details are awaited.