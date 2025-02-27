Assam Police Interrogates YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani In Obscenity Case

The Guwahati Police questioned popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani on Thursday in connection with alleged obscene utterances made during an episode of 'India's Got Latent' show.

According to police sources, the YouTuber arrived at the Crime Branch office and the interrogation continued for several hours. After being questioned about various aspects of the allegations, he was allowed to leave in the evening.

"YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani appeared before the Crime Branch today for questioning. He has cooperated with our investigation. We are not summoning him again as of now, but we will call him if needed. Other individuals linked to the case have not responded to police notices yet. Fresh summons will be issued to them soon," said Guwahati Joint Police Commissioner Ankur Jain, addressing media.

On February 21, the Supreme Court sought responses from the Maharashtra and Assam governments on the YouTuber's plea seeking to quash or transfer to Mumbai an FIR filed over the alleged obscene utterances on the show.

Mr Chanchlani is named in the FIR in Assam, in which YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made the contentious remarks on the show hosted by comic Samay Raina.

Several FIRs were lodged against Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, for the comment on parents and sex during the show's episode.

In his plea, Mr Chanchlani has sought quashing of the FIR registered at Cyber police station Police Commissionerate, Guwahati Crime Branch, Assam.

The YouTuber sought transfer of the FIR in Guwahati to Mumbai on the ground that the one in Maharashtra was registered first.

The Gauhati High Court on February 18 granted interim bail to Chanchlani while hearing his anticipatory bail petition and asked him to remain present before the investigating officer within 10 days.

Mr Chanchlani's counsel argued that their client did not utter anything on the show and the allegations in the FIR were made against the co-accused persons only.

The FIR was registered by Guwahati Police on a complaint of an individual on February 10 under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia, Information Technology Act, Cinematograph Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.