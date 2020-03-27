'You're A Fighter': PM's Get-Well-Soon Tweet To COVID+ Boris Johnson

Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi wished fast recovery to his British counterpart Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted a get-well-soon to his British counterpart Boris Johnson after he was diagnosed with the highly infectious COVID-19. Mr Johnson in a video message today announced that he is self-isolating, and thanked workers in Britain's state-run National Health Service (NHS) for their efforts in battling the spread of coronavirus.

"Dear PM @BorisJohnson You're a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well. Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK," PM Modi tweeted.

Dear PM @BorisJohnson,



You're a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well.



Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK. https://t.co/u8VSRqsZeC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2020

A Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement that Mr Johnson, whose partner Carrie Symonds is pregnant, experienced mild symptoms on Thursday and was tested for COVID-19 on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Mr Johnson said on Twitter. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he wrote.

"Be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus," he added in the video message.

A total of 11,658 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Britain, and 578 deaths.

Earlier this week Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, also tested positive for the virus.

The British government confirmed this week that if Mr Johnson was incapacitated, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would temporarily assume the role of Prime Minister.

Technically called the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 or SARS-CoV-2, this novel coronavirus causes the COVID-19 disease. A novel virus is one that has not been previously identified in humans.