British PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on twitter today that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is now in self-isolation.

Boris Johnson developed "mild sympotoms and tested positive for coronavirus". However, on the micro-blogging app, he said that he will "continue to lead the government's response via video-conference".

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives," Boris Johnson tweeted.

Coronavirus has infected over 5 lakh globally and killed over 20,000.