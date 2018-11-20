'Your Number Or Your Life': Man Arrested For Threatening Salman Khan

Salman Khan was earlier threatened in connection with the Blackbuck hunting case.

A man has been arrested for threatening to murder Bollywood star Salman Khan unless he was given his personal mobile phone number, news agency ANI reported today.

Mumbai Police said the caller, whose identity is yet to be disclosed, claimed to be a henchman of underworld don Chhota Shakeel. "The accused called up Salman's personal assistant in October and his father, Salim Khan, in November. He will be in police custody until November 22," an officer said.

This is not the first time the actor has faced death threats. Earlier this year, Rajasthan gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened to kill Mr Khan to avenge the shooting of blackbucks in Jodhpur over 20 years ago. The Bishnoi community, which believes that the endangered animal is a reincarnation of Guru Bhagwan Jambeshwar, had taken the actor to court. "Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur... Then he will come to know about our real identity," Lawrence Bishnoi had told mediapersons while being taken to a local court amid heavy police security in January.

Security at Mr Khan's flat in Mumbai's upscale Galaxy Apartments was tightened in July, after he was threatened again by Sampat Nehra -- a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

Police, however, are yet to confirm if there was any genuine threat to the actor's life this time. "Only a probe can confirm that," an officer said.

The actor had alleged killed two blackbucks during the shooting of the movie of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1998. While he was convicted, a local court acquitted his co-stars -- Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari -- in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

