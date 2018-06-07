Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Sampat Nehra Arrested From Hyderabad He also carried a cash reward on his head and had been absconding for the past few years, Haryana Police said.

Sampat Nehra was a sharp shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Chandigarh/Gurgaon: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police has arrested a wanted gangster involved in over two dozen cases of murder, kidnapping and contract killing, a police officer said today.



Sampat Nehra, 28, belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested from Hyderabad yesterday. Cases were registered against him in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chandigarh.



He also carried a cash reward on his head and had been absconding for the past few years, Haryana Police said.



The gangster, a resident of village Kalauri in Rajasthan's Churu district was a sharp shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had been active in students politics.



The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is one of the most dreaded gangs and had even threatened to kill Bollywood star Salman Khan. The gang is quite active on social media platforms like Facebook and Whatsapp.



Nehra and his gang were involved in the attempted murder of an INLD leader's brother, demanding a ransom of Rs 3 crore from a businessman in Chandigarh, opening fire at a police team to free their associate Deepak from police custody and killing a man after looting his SUV at gun point in Kurukshetra.



Director General of Police B S Sandhu congratulated the STF team on the achievement.



