After Bishnoi Gang's Lady Don 'Madam Maya', Aide 'Joker' Arrested In Jaipur

Days after Lawrence Bishnoi gang member and lady don 'Madam Maya' was arrested, the Jaipur police also caught her aide on Tuesday. Rajendra, known as 'Joker', was taken into custody from Punjab's Bathinda jail.

Rajendra, who has been in jail in Punjabi politician-singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case, had planned to extort money from two businessmen in Jaipur, sources said.

He used to recruit new members for the Bishnoi gang through 'Madam Maya' while staying in jail.

'Madam Maya', whose real name is Seema Malhotra, was arrested on Saturday.

Sources said Rajendra collected information about influential people through social media and shared it with 'Madam Maya'.

'Madam Maya' is believed to play a key role in the Bishnoi gang's operations. According to Jaipur Police, she had been working for the gang for the past two years and used to arrange lawyers and logistics for their operations.

She also had all the details of the close aides of members of the Bishnoi Gang who were lodged in various jails.

She was also in contact with gang members who were operating from outside the country.

The police will now interrogate 'Madam Maya' and Rajendra together.

The notorious Bishnoi gang, which has about 700 shooters across the country, is under police scanner for several high-profile murders, including those of Mr Moosewala and politician Baba Siddique.

It is led by the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in the Sabarmati jail in Gujarat.