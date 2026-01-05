"You Did Not Even Spare God": Supreme Court On Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

KP Shankardas, a former member of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), has suffered a setback in the Supreme Court, which refused to expunge remarks made by the Kerala High Court in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and SC Sharma said Shankardas, who had signed the minutes of meeting of the Devaswom Board, cannot evade responsibility in the theft case.

The judges refused to expunge five paragraphs from the High Court's judgment, which said Devaswom Board members KP Shankardas and Vijayakumar were responsible in the gold theft case. The court said there is no reason to interfere with the High Court's observations at this stage.

In an earlier order, a single-judge bench of the Kerala High Court had observed that Devaswom Board members Shankardas and Vijayakumar bore responsibility in the gold theft case.

In his petition, Shankardas had argued that the High Court had made remarks against him without hearing him, which could prejudice a fair investigation. He had also sought relief citing his age and health issues.

The top court clarified that if Shankardas applies for anticipatory bail, it would be considered on its merits, in accordance with the law.

It also said Shankardas could approach the High Court to seek the removal of the objectionable remarks from the single-judge bench's order.

The Sabarimala gold controversy revolves around allegations of irregularities in the gold plating at the Sabarimala temple.

This situation arose from a 1998 donation of 30.3 kg of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper by industrialist Vijay Mallya, intended for the cladding of the sanctum sanctorum and the wooden carvings of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

A Special Investigation Team has now found that gold was systematically removed from multiple sacred structures within the hill shrine, pointing to a long, organised operation.

The investigators have found that the stolen gold was secretly moved to Chennai for separation and processing.

The SIT, which is investigating the matter, has submitted its second report to the Kerala High Court, revealing serious irregularities in the minutes of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

So far, 10 people have been arrested in the case, including three CPM leaders who occupied the top posts of president, commissioner and member of the Travancore Devasom Board. Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused, was reportedly taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team on October 17.