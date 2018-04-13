You Can Book Helicopter Tickets To Amarnath Online Starting April 27 The 60-day long annual yatra to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas will commence on June 28, the shrine board said on Thursday.

Amarnath board said one must produces valid health certificate before boarding the helicopter (File) Jammu: Advance online booking of helicopter tickets for the Amarnath pilgrimage will commence on April 27, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said today.



The 60-day long annual yatra to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas will commence on June 28, the shrine board said on Thursday, adding the yatra will be longer by 20 days this year.



The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the online booking of helicopter tickets have been formulated within the parameters of Air Traffic Services Regulations, CEO SASB Umang Narula said.



"The advance online booking for helicopter tickets will commence on 27th April 2018, from 10:00 AM onwards through the websites of the respective heli-operators", Mr Narula added.



In a review meeting held in Jammu on Thursday, Mr Narula informed Governor NN Vohra, the chairman of the board, that arrangements for online booking of helicopter tickets in collaboration with the heli-operators for the yatra has been finalised.



Mr Narula said the links of the heli-service operators to book helicopter tickets shall be made available on official website of the Amarnath board.



Simultaneously, advance booking through agents appointed by heli-operators and Tour and Travel Associations will also commence on 27th April, he added.



The per passenger one way heli- fare for Yatra 2018 has been fixed at Rs 1,600 (inclusive of all taxes) for the Neelgrath-Panjtarni-Neelgrath and Rs 2,751 (inclusive of all taxes) for Pahalgam-Panjtarni-Pahalgam sectors.



Mr Narula stated that Yatris who wish to avail Heli services are not required to seek advance registration through the designated bank branches as their applications for purchasing heli tickets contain the required information and the same shall be treated as yatra permits for undertaking the pilgrimage.



However, no such Yatri shall be allowed to board the helicopter unless he or she produces a valid compulsory health certificate issued by an authorised doctor or institution.



The CEO of the board advised the heli-operators to ensure that they comply strictly with all the safety requirements and follow ethical trade practices in accordance with the safety regulations prescribed by the DGCA.



