PM Modi To Be Chief Guest At Yogi Adityanath's Grand Swearing-In

The ceremony will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in ceremony in the capital Lucknow. Preparations are being made for thousands of guests, including high profile leaders and businesspeople, who are expected to attend.

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief JP Nadda will also attend the mega event. All present and past BJP state Chief Ministers have also been invited. Several Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and Boney Kapoor, have also received invitations.

The team of the recently released runaway hit Hindi movie "The Kashmir Files" has also been invited. Actor Anupam Kher and director Vivek Agnihotri are expected to attend.

The ceremony will be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 4 pm on March 25. The stadium is to be used for the cricket tournament IPL this year.

The main stage gas massive banner featuring PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath.

20,000 chairs have been placed on the turf and stadium chairs will also be occupied as BJP workers from across UP and all over India will attend the event.

Yogi Adityanath, who led his party to a thumping victory in the recently concluded assembly elections, will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.