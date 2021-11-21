'Committed To New India': Yogi Adityanath Shares Photo With PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a photograph of himself with PM Modi.

Sharing a photograph of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said "committed to building a new India".

"We have embarked on a journey. We have dedicated our everything and pledged to build a new India which will touch the heights beyond the sky with new light," tweeted Yogi Adityanath (roughly translated from Hindi).

हम निकल पड़े हैं प्रण करके

अपना तन-मन अर्पण करके

जिद है एक सूर्य उगाना है

अम्बर से ऊँचा जाना है

एक भारत नया बनाना है pic.twitter.com/0uH4JDdPJE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Lucknow to attend the 56th DGP-IGP conference.

He reached Raj Bhawan on November 19 and will leave for New Delhi on the evening of November 21. Elections for the 403-seats Uttar Pradesh Assembly are slated for early next year.

In the run-up to the assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022 in five states, Uttar Pradesh being the most important one for the Bharatiya Janata Party, the party has already started putting in efforts to address the people of the state.