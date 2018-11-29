Congress 'Mother Of Anarchy', Development Not In Its DNA: Yogi Adityanath

"Congress is least bothered about the honour and pride of the country," Yogi Adityanath said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched an attack on Congress, saying that the party was the mother of "anarchy" and development was not in its DNA.

The Congress is a hurdle in the path of development, good governance and nationalism, whereas BJP governments are establishing "Ram Rajya" by providing electricity, homes, LPG connections, better health care services and toilets, he said at an election rally in Rajasthan.

"The Congress is the mother of anarchy. Development is not in its DNA. It is least bothered about the honour and pride of the country," Yogi Adityanath said.

Reiterating that the Congress had served "biryani" to terrorists and treated them as their vote bank, he alleged that the party finds and connects with terrorists as well as hold events to honour them.

One of the BJP's star campaigners for the polls, Yogi Adityanath is campaigning for the party in the Rajasthan's Amer Assembly constituency. He alleged that Congress was playing caste-based politics in Rajasthan and had pushed the state into the BIMARU category.

Mocking Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he claimed that even his party leaders do not trust him and they believe that he cannot lead. The chief minister said Mr Gandhi should consider his failure in past elections.

