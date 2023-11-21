'Curfew-Riots Identity Of Congress': Yogi Adityanath In Rajasthan

Yogi Adityanath conducted five rallies in Rajasthan on Tuesday (File)

On Tuesday, a massive turnout of crowds greeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as people gathered on rooftops and at rallies to watch and listen to him. CM Yogi was in Rajasthan, seeking votes for BJP in the upcoming elections.

The Bhilwara rally of Yogi Adityanath, especially, attracted an impressive gathering of over 50,000 people. The chants of "Bulldozer Baba," "Yogi-Yogi," and "Dekho-Dekho Sher Aaya" echoed through various rallies.

Throughout the day, the Chief Minister conducted five rallies, actively campaigning and urging support for BJP candidates.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his address, highlighted the emergence of the mafia, which has hindered development in the state over the last five years. He contrasted this with the situation in Uttar Pradesh, where he stated that those inciting riots have faced consequences.

"Uttar Pradesh ke dangayi narak lok ki yatra par gaye hain. Ab unhein manushya lok nahi milne wala (UP's rioters have gone on a journey to hell. They will never come to the human world again)," he remarked.

While addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Banshilal Katara in Dungarpur, Chief Minister Yogi highlighted the transformative impact of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

He noted the significant illumination of Ayodhya with the lighting of lakhs of lamps during the Deepotsav celebrations year after year since the BJP came to power.

Contrasting it with the state of affairs in Rajasthan, Yogi expressed concern over the plight of the people of the state in the past five years, emphasizing the state's previous trajectory of development under the leadership of the double-engine government.

Chief Minister Yogi pointed out that Rajasthan now faces challenges, including the burden of the highest electricity, petrol, and diesel prices. He shared the international acclaim received by Prime Minister Modi, who is welcomed with great respect during his visits abroad. "This is the honor of 142 crore Indians. Now the hideouts of terrorists and their masters are being destroyed. Curfew-riots are the identity of Congress."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while urging the public to support BJP candidate Narpat Singh Rajvi in Chittorgarh, instilled pride in the rich heritage of Chittorgarh and Mewar. "This land has a history of bravery and valor for hundreds of years."

During his address, Mr Adityanath fondly remembered iconic figures such as Maharana Pratap, Maharana Sanga, Panna Dhay, Maharani Padmini, and Mirabai. He also discussed Udaysagar Lake. "Even a horse like Chetak had developed the qualities of divinity," he said. Chittorgarh Fort, visible from the venue, was also discussed.

Stating that the mafia is a barrier to development, the CM further said that with strong willpower, these entities can be eradicated. Many types of mafias have emerged in Rajasthan, but the rioters of Uttar Pradesh have gone on a journey to hell, he remarked.

Looking toward the future, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the formation of a double-engine government will put an end to mafia rule in Rajasthan, paving the way for progress and development in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in the Shahpura Assembly, Yogi appealed to people to make Lalaram Bairwa victorious and form a double-engine government.

He expressed confidence that a party blessed by revered saints would undoubtedly emerge victorious. Highlighting the issues in the area, he addressed concerns about potholed roads and criticized the government's performance on various aspects. "Not just in terms of economic progress, faith, poor welfare, tourism, but the government here is at number one in corruption and crime."

He drew attention to the prevalence of curfews in the region and contrasted this with Prime Minister Modi's initiatives, such as providing pure drinking water from taps in every household.

He highlighted the success of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for the fourth consecutive year, emphasizing the BJP's commitment to addressing agricultural issues.

He sought votes for Vitthalshankar Awasthi from Bhilwara, Ladulal Pitalia from Sahada, and Udaylal Bhadana from Mandal. He criticised the Congress government for pushing farmers to commit suicide and youths to migrate from the state. CM Yogi also highlighted the issue of leaked exam papers, implicating the Congress in corruption.

Drawing a comparison, he credited Prime Minister Modi for effectively combating corruption through initiatives like Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and Digital India. Underlining India's economic progress, CM Yogi contrasted the country's standing during the Congress era, where it was considered the tenth to twelfth economy, with the present scenario.

He noted that under Modi's leadership, India has emerged as a robust economy valued at around four trillion dollars and has ascended to the position of the fifth-largest economy during the year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. CM Yogi expressed optimism that India is poised to become the third-largest economy soon, emphasizing that increased national wealth will lead to a rise in per capita income, a goal being pursued under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought public support for BJP's Krishna Gopal Paliwal from the Mavli assembly constituency and Udaylal Dangi from Vallabh Nagar. He said that Ayodhya is the second home for the people of Mewar; "hence, you should come to see Ramlala after January 22."

Yogi Adityanath criticized the Congress, alleging a lack of vision for development, which, according to him, has resulted in a deficit of security and progress in Rajasthan. He highlighted the contrasting approach to festival celebrations, pointing out that while Uttar Pradesh witnesses maximum processions on Ram Navami without restrictions, curfews are imposed during festivals in Rajasthan.

