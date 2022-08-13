Yogi Adityanath, Activist Get Threat Letter, UP Police File Case

UP Police swung into action over the threat letter to Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Police sprung into action after a man named Salman Siddiqui sent a letter to national president of Bharatiya Kisan Manch (BKM) and PIL activist Devendra Tiwari threatening him and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with life.

In a letter sent to the Hindu leader, the accused threatened to blow him and Yogi Adityanath with a bomb.

The letter sent to Devendra Tiwari read, "Devendra Tiwari it has been stated to you several times, yet you do not understand. Your PIL has resulted in the closure of multiple slaughterhouses in the state, robbing other Muslim brothers of their livelihood. Now you see what will happen to you. You escaped Deoband deftly, but now you and Yogi Adityanath will be blown up with a bomb. You will see the outcome within the next 15 days. The others have had their necks severed but you two (Devendra Tiwari and Yogi Adityanath) will be blown up with bombs."

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani's names were also mentioned in the threat letter. The letter further stated, "You have made our mentors Asaduddin Owaisi and Maulana Madani cry. We shall avenge every single drop of tears they have shed."

Uttar Pradesh Police immediately took cognizance of the threat letter and started the investigation by registering a case against unknown people.

This development holds importance ahead of the Independence Day celebrations that are slated to be held on August 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people of India to hoist the tricolour at their homes between August 13th and 15th to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

In a tweet on July 22, PM Modi said, "This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connection with the national flag."

Last month, Prime Minister Modi launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Culture said.

