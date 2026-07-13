Yoga Guru Ramdev's "No Need To Fear Hindu Rashtra" Comment Sparks Row

There is no need for anyone to fear the idea of a "Hindu Rashtra", asserted yoga guru Ramdev. He then added that Muslims and Christians do not face any threat in India.

The 60-year-old yoga guru, who has built an empire out of mass yoga camps and ayurvedic products, claimed in a sweeping statement that "our ancestors are the same".

"There is a Deoband near Haridwar. I was invited there in 2009, and I told them, "Our religions may differ, but our ancestors are the same. There is no need for anyone to fear the concept of a 'Hindu Rashtra'. The ancestors of us all were Sanatani Hindu Arya-Vedics. This is written right in front of us," Ramdev said, recalling his 2009 visit to the Islamic seminary in Uttar Pradesh.

The guru, who is famous for contorting his body into various yoga asanas (postures), had more advice for the minority communities.

"Some people ask, if a Hindu Rashtra is established, where will Muslims go? Simply embrace the traditions of your ancestors. You may keep a beard or shave it off; wear any attire you choose, but maintain a character like that of your ancestors. There is no danger in Hindustan for Muslims or Christians," he said.

Predictably, the statements drew intense criticism.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid asked if everyone is a Sanatani, why are attempts made to "create so many divisions".

"There is no need to panic, but ask those who talk about a Hindu Rashtra. Ask them, ask Baba Ramdev. He has made this statement, hasn't he? How can I tell what is in their minds or in what context they are saying this? If everyone is Sanatani, then why are attempts being made to create so many divisions here? Accept everyone as Sanatani, why are attempts being made to create divisions?" asked the Congress leader.

Waris Pathan, national spokesperson of Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), underlined that the country runs on the Constitution, which describes India as a secular republic.

"First of all this country runs on the Constitution and will continue to do so; who told you it has become a 'Hindu Rashtra'? I would like to ask the PM, has our country been declared a Hindu nation? A Muslim does not fear anyone. We abide by the law and express our views within the framework of the Constitution... Do you even realise what you are saying? Respect the Constitution. Speak within the confines of the Constitution. Stop spreading hatred like this," the AIMIM spokesperson said.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand said the yoga guru's statement was a part of strategy to deflect from the "pressing challenges". The UP leader alleged that the BJP intentionally propels such narratives to evade accountability.

"I advise people like Baba Ramdev not to divert the public's minds from the issues of the country," Chaand said. "The BJP has brought forward people who will discuss 'Hindu rashtra'... The country will not divert from its issues."

Naseem Siddiqui, the national spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar's party, condemned the statement, underlining that India is founded on the "principle of equal respect for all religions".

"I strongly condemn this statement. First of all, India is not a Hindu nation. India is a secular country founded on the principle of equal respect for all religions. People are free to wear what they choose, practice their faith, and follow their religious customs. Statements of this kind pose a serious threat to the country's unity and integrity. No one can deny that harmony and brotherhood should prevail in the nation," Siddiqui said.