PM Modi To Lead International Yoga Day Celebrations In Srinagar: 10 Points

The yoga event will take place on the banks of Srinagar's Dal Lake, at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Complex. This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society", emphasises yoga's vital role in fostering individual well-being and social harmony.

PM Modi will perform yoga asanas with VIPs, children and thousands of residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Around 4,000 people are expected to attend the event.

The Prime Minister will address the gathering a 6.40 pm. The 30-minute yoga session will begin at 7 am, which will be attended by, among others, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Ayush Minister Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav.

Over the years, PM Modi has led Yoga Day celebrations at various iconic locations, including Delhi's Kartavya Path, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi and Jabalpur. Last year, he led the events at the UN Headquarters in New York, which is expected to bring more attention to the Srinagar programme.

Jammu and Kashmir has made headlines lately because of its record turnouts during the recently concluded general election and the terror backlash that followed. This month, four attacks have taken place in the Jammu region, including the attack on a bus full of pilgrims in the Reasi district that claimed 10 lives.

Massive security drills have taken place in and around Srinagar. High alert has been declared across the district. The Special Protection Group has conducted mock drills on all the routes leading to the SKICC. The venue of the function – taken over by the SPG two days ahead of the Prime Minister's visit -- has been thoroughly sanitised.

In addition to SPG, Marcos commandos of the navy are stationed around the SKICC. Deep combing operations have regularly been taking place at the Dal Lake. The area has been declared a "No-drone zone".

As a special initiative, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is organising a unique initiative, 'Yoga for Space', to mark the International Day of Yoga 2024. All scientists and officials of ISRO will perform Yoga together as per the Common Yoga Protocol guidelines.

The team from the Gaganyaan project is also set to join the global campaign of International Yoga Day by practicing yoga on the occasion.