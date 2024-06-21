International Yoga Day 2024 LIVE Updates: Rain Delays PM Modi's Mass Yoga Session In Srinagar

International Yoga Day 2024: The 30-minute yoga session will begin at 7 am

Rain in Srinagar has delayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the banks of the Dal Lake to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day today. The prime minister will perform yoga at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Complex and around 4,000 people are expected to attend. This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society", emphasises yoga's vital role in fostering individual well-being and social harmony.

PM Modi will perform yoga asanas with VIPs, children and thousands of residents of Jammu and Kashmir. The 30-minute yoga session will begin at 7 am, which will be attended by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Ayush Minister Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav.

Here are the LIVE updates on International Yoga Day celebrations:

Jun 21, 2024 07:28 (IST) In Pics: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Performs Yoga At Over 15,000 Feet In Sikkim



Jun 21, 2024 07:10 (IST) WATCH: Indian Army Personnel Performing Yoga On Snow At Northern Frontier



Indian Army personnel are performing yoga in the snow on the northern frontier on #InternationalYogaDay2024.



Jun 21, 2024 07:08 (IST) In Pics: Yoga Performed At New York's Times Square

A large number of people joined 'Solstice at Times Square' to celebrate Yoga, ahead of International Day of Yoga, "The day-long celebration of Yoga, also known as 'Solstice at Times Square', featured seven yoga sessions, in which about 10,000 people from across nationalities participated, showcasing the widespread enthusiasm for yoga in New York City and the US," the Consulate General of India in New York said.



Jun 21, 2024 07:02 (IST) WATCH: Border Security Force (BSF) Personnel Performs Yoga In Kolkata



#InternationalYogaDay2024 | BSF personnel perform yoga in Kolkata.



Jun 21, 2024 06:56 (IST) In Pics: Participants Await Arrival Of PM Modi FOr Yoga Day Celebrations In Srinagar



Jun 21, 2024 06:37 (IST) "Nehruji Recognised Yoga's Merits": Congress In Yoga Day Post On X



Yoga-the comprehensive approach to a fulfilling life is "India's gift to the world". Nehru ji recognised its merits and made it a part of national policy.



Jun 21, 2024 06:21 (IST) In Pics: Glimpses From Yoga Day 2023, PM Modi Performed Yoga At UN

