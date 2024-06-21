From New York To Shanghai, How Yoga Day Was Celebrated Across The Globe

Thousands across the world gathered at iconic locations to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day on Friday. From New York to Tel Aviv to Nepal's Pokhara, yoga enthusiasts came together in large numbers to perform asanas.

In New York's Times Square, yoga practitioners assembled for day-long sessions of the ancient Indian practice on the eve of the commemoration of the International Day of Yoga. The Consulate General of India in New York along with the Times Square Alliance hosted special yoga sessions at Times Square Thursday, the day of the summer solstice.

Hundreds performed yoga asanas in Tel Aviv to celebrate the International Day of Yoga while also seeking justice for those taken hostage by Hamas after the October 7 attack.

İsrail'in Tel Aviv kentinde, Hamas'ın rehin aldığı İsraillilerin serbest bırakılması için yoga yapıldı.pic.twitter.com/ut4PQoQde4 — Solcu Gazete (@solcugazete) November 18, 2023

The participants attached pictures of hostages to their Yoga mats in a silent protest demanding their safe return home.

The Embassy of India in Israel in association with the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Israel also organised a yoga event attended by over 300 people.

The Indian Embassy in Ireland shared images of yoga asanas performed by enthusiasts in the picturesque counties of Clare, Donegal, and Dow.

The Indian Consulate in Shanghai organised a yoga session at the footsteps of Lingshan Buddha, one of the largest Buddha statues in China.

In Nepal, the Indian embassy held yoga sessions at iconic landmarks across the country. "What better way to spread the message of #YogaForSelfAndSociety than to assimilate Yoga, Nature and Spirituality!," it said in a post on X.

Over 500 students participated in Indian Embassy's four-day yoga workshop. The embassy also organised a yoga event with the Indian diaspora at the famous Patong Beach in Phuket. "Following an invigorating yoga session, participants engaged in a beach cleaning activity," it said in a post on X.

In Australia's Melbourne, a group of yoga enthusiasts performed asanas at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground.