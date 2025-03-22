Yamuna Cleaning, Waterlogging In Focus Of "Viksit Delhi Budget": Rekha Gupta

The BJP government's "Viksit Delhi Budget" for the 2025-26 fiscal will focus on economic empowerment of women, better education and health service, improved infrastructure, pollution and waterlogging issues, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held from March 24 to 28. The budget will be tabled on March 25.

Ms Gupta said the Delhi government consulted various sections of the society, including professionals, for feedback to prepare the budget.

As many as 3,303 suggestions were received from stakeholders through email and 6,982 through WhatsApp, she said.

The chief minister informed reporters during a press conference that the budget session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on Monday with a "Kheer" ceremony.

The budget will focus on meeting the basic needs of the public and have provisions for employment generation, she said, adding the BJP government in Delhi will ensure the budget fulfils Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Delhi'.

