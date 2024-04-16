X Withholds Some Political Posts In India After Poll Body's Takedown Order

Elon Musk-owned X said it disagreed with the election commission's orders.

Social media platform X said on Tuesday it withheld some posts in India containing political speech from elected politicians, political parties, and candidates for office after the country's election commission ordered their takedown.

"We call on the Election Commission to publish all of its takedown orders going forward," X said.

India, with nearly a billion eligible voters, will set off on the world's largest electoral exercise on Friday.

