WPL 2024 Final: Delhi Metro Extends Timing For Train Operations Till 12.15 AM

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has extended its timing for train operations given the Women's Premier League (WPL) cricket tournament's final on Sunday.

"To facilitate smooth movement of spectators after the conclusion of the Women's Premier League Final tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Metro service from the adjacent Delhi Gate station (on Violet Line) shall be available till 12.15 am," the DMRC posted on X.

It said that keeping in mind the safe commute of fans after the WPL final, the Delhi Capitals and the DMRC have come together to ensure that fans going back home after the WPL final can take the metro as late as 12.15 am.

WPL 2024 final is set to be played between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

