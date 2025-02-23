Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Delhi Metro Achieves New Height Record Of 28.37 Meters Near Haiderpur Badli Mor

A 490-metre section near the Outer Ring Road crosses over Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro station of Yellow Line at a rail level height of 28.362 meters at Pier no. 340,

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Delhi Metro Achieves New Height Record Of 28.37 Meters Near Haiderpur Badli Mor
DMRC completed the construction of the highest ever point near Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro station.
New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro has achieved a new record with the construction of its highest-ever point near Haiderpur Badli Mor, surpassing the previous mark at Dhaula Kuan.

"A 490-metre stretch on the Phase-IV Magenta Line Extension has been built at a height of 28.362 metres, exceeding the Pink Line's 23.6-metre record," said a statement from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The construction involved phased execution and alternative support systems due to space constraints, it stated.

A second-highest elevated section, a 52.288-metre steel span at 27.61 metres, was also completed, it read.

To avoid disruptions, construction was planned during non-operational hours at night.

"This ensured that regular passenger services remained unaffected," said DMRC's Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Metro, DMRC, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now