Man Dies, Woman In Hospital After Having 'Excessive' Liquor At Mumbai Concert

A man died and a woman had to be hospitalised reportedly after excessive alcohol intake at a concert in Mumbai's Worli area. The two attended the 'Klangkuenstler All Night Long' music event at the NSCI Dome Worli late last night.

Vrishabh Gangurde, 28, a Mahim resident, and his woman friend were heavily intoxicated, sources said. In the packed venue, they started feeling unwell and were rushed to the hospital.

By the time they reached hospital, Gangurde had died. He was brought dead to Breach Candy Hospital, a police statement said. The woman was shifted to Jaslok Hospital for medical care and is in a stable condition, they added. She told the police that she had only consumed alcohol and energy drinks, according to the statement.

The police have ruled out any drug angle for now due to a lack of evidence and are examining the CCTV cameras at the venue and other devices as the probe continues into Gangurde's death.

Preliminary investigation suggests heart attack as a likely cause of death, but the police are waiting for the post-mortem and forensic reports.

This is the second such incident since April, when two MBA students had died due to a drug overdose at a concert at the NESCO centre in Goregaon.

Sources said the local police had initially refused permission for the Worli concert, citing the Goregaon tragedy and concerns over security and crowd management. However, senior officials had later given a go-ahead despite the objections by local police.

There were four alcohol stalls at the concert venue; all were approved by the Excise department. The concert ran from 6 pm to 10 pm, with each ticket costing Rs 4,000. It ended on time. The licenses for serving alcohol and other necessary permits for the concert are now being scrutinised closely.

The police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are questioning at least eight individuals, including the organisers, in this connection. The organisers' bank accounts are being looked into for potential illegal black-marketing of tickets.

It is also being investigated if a secret rave party was planned under the guise of a musical show, and if the concertgoers were asked to tape their mobile phone cameras to conceal evidence.

The police are probing the role of private bouncers and security guards deployed at the venue, with a forensic team auditing the venue's ventilation system and assessing the crowd size.