Watch: This Drone Spins So Fast, It Appears Invisible To The Human Eye

Engineers have unveiled a drone that doesn't rely on camouflage or cloaking materials to disappear, but it spins itself into a blur. Dubbed "Phantom Twist," the experimental UAV rotates so fast that the human eye can't track it, as the machine turns into a faint smudge, IFLScience reported. Most stealth drone research focuses on looking like the environment, with transparent plastics, light-bending optics, or chameleon coatings. But the Northwestern University team took the opposite approach, as they designed the drone around the limits of human vision.

"The human eye takes time to accumulate signals, roughly analogous to the exposure time of a camera," Emma Alexander, an assistant professor of computer science at Northwestern's McCormick School of Engineering.

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As mentioned in the statement, Phantom Twist has one motor and one propeller. Unlike a quadcopter, where the body stays still, and only the rotors spin, the entire body of Phantom Twist counter-rotates against its propeller, up to 25 times per second. At that speed, the human visual system can't resolve distinct features.

"The motion blur essentially turns all of the mechanical components into this slight haze," Alexander added. "And if you're not paying attention, you might really miss that slight change in the brightness of the environment."

"When an object spins quickly, we perceive it as blurring out and losing distinct features. Because this new drone is almost entirely transparent, its few opaque components are visually averaged with the background for an overall appearance of a slight haze."

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The drone's odd, wiry shape wasn't drawn by hand. It emerged from a fully automated design pipeline. Researchers first used AI to generate millions of configurations, then filtered down to around 20,000 that could theoretically fly.

The result fits in the palm of a hand and weighs about 30 grams. According to the team's visibility metric, Phantom Twist is about 10 times less visually perceptible than a standard quadcopter.

"The design process was fully automated. Then, when we were confident that a drone met all our criteria, we built it," Michael Rubenstein, an Associate Professor of Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering at Northwestern, who led the work, explained.

"Most efforts to hide drones focus on making them look like their surroundings. Instead, we asked whether we could design the drone itself around the way humans perceive motion. This idea of low visibility through persistent motion is something few people have explored."

Phantom Twist isn't completely invisible. Video shows it as a "ghostly smudge" or faint cloud that shifts with the background. But compared with a typical drone's stationary body, which draws the eye, this one is easy to lose track of - especially if you glance away.

The team presented the work at Robotics: Science and Systems 2026 in Sydney. A drone that's hard to see could survey wildlife, inspect infrastructure, or monitor environments without disturbing animals or people.