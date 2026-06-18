"Faith Meets Fitness": Muslim Girls Along With Hindu Friends Perform Yoga

At a time when some choose to view every act through a communal lens, a breathtaking frame emerges from Jammu and Kashmir - one that narrates the real story of Bharat.

Muslim girls in hijabs rolled out mats, breathing in stretching out - performing yoga in harmony with their Hindu friends ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

There was no divide here. No us versus them. Only a quiet, resolute message of unity, health, and inclusion.

"These healthy visuals demonstrate that faith and fitness, tradition and wellness, can share the same mat," said social worker Dr Daisy Parihar, who joined the young girls in their practice.

She underscored that yoga is indispensable for cultivating a sound body and a tranquil mind. "It transcends all barriers and must be embraced by every individual as a pathway to a balanced, fulfilling life," Dr Parihar added.

The participants embodied that ethos. "It is not about religion, it is about resilience," said Sovena, who battles PCOD. "Some mischievously attempt to confine yoga to a faith, but its essence is universal well-being. Since I began practicing, my health has improved remarkably."

Another participant, Irfana, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for catapulting yoga onto the global stage. "We are indebted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for popularising yoga across continents. Yoga is a conduit to fitness, inner peace, and a wholesome lifestyle for humanity at large," she said.

For most of the young women, yoga has become an antidote to modern life's relentless stress. "In today's frenetic world, yoga plays an exquisite role," said Muskan. "It helps us dissolve anxiety and reclaim a healthier existence."

From Jammu and Kashmir to the world, these young girls are radiating two potent ideas: Fit India and One India.

"When communities converge like this, archaic walls begin to collapse," reflected another participant.

The message from these girls, moving through asanas together, is unambiguous: Health has no religion. And today, yoga is delicately, deliberately stitching the social fabric stronger.