Rs 25 Lakh For Soldiers Killed In Action: Jammu And Kashmir Revises Compensation Norms

The Jammu and Kashmir government has hiked the financial assistance extended to families of security personnel killed in action. Under the new norms, compensation for defence and paramilitary personnel of J&K domicile has been fixed at Rs 25 lakh, while civilians killed in terror-related incidents or in shelling along the Line of Control will get Rs 1 lakh.

The revised norms have been notified by the government under the security-related expenditure (SRE) to cover police and defence personnel, paramilitary forces, and civilians affected by terror-related incidents.

Rs 12 Lakh For Cops

Under the revised norms, the families of police personnel will get Rs 12 lakh, including Rs 7 lakh from the Police Welfare Fund and Rs 5 lakh from the J&K government's state budget.

For Special Police Officers killed in action, the compensation has been fixed at Rs 5 lakh. Police personnel who sustain a permanent disability will receive Rs 75,000. Provisions for partial disability have also been incorporated in the revised norms.

For ex-servicemen, the assistance stands at Rs 2 lakh.

Rs 25 Lakh For Defence Personnel

The order provides Rs 25 lakh as assistance in the case of defence or Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel of J&K domicile killed in a terror-related incident, whether within or outside J&K.

For non-domiciles killed in Jammu and Kashmir, the assistance has been set at Rs 5 lakh. The order also lays down provisions for permanent and partial disability for these personnel.

Compensation For Government Staff

The order also provides for compensation to government staff in cases of death, disability, or injury while performing official duty.

Rs 2 lakh has been fixed for the death of a magistrate and Rs 1 lakh for the death of other employees.

Rs 75,000 is fixed for cases of permanent disability, Rs 5,000 for serious injury requiring hospitalisation for over 24 hours, and Rs 1,000 for less than 24 hours. Rs 500 will be given for minor injuries requiring first aid.

The revised rules also have provisions for Rs 75,000 for terrorists who surrender. The families of terrorists who turned into informers will get Rs 1 lakh in case they get killed.

Property Damage

For damage to immovable and movable property during counter-terror operations, relief has been capped at Rs 10 lakh per case - Rs 7 lakh for immovable and Rs 3 lakh for movable property, or the actual assessed loss, whichever is less.

For damage caused by shelling or firing from across the border or the LoC, relief will be provided at 50% of assessed loss, subject to the notified ceiling.

For damage to immovable property caused by bomb blasts or other acts of sabotage, relief has been fixed at 50% of assessed loss, subject to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh.

The relief will be sanctioned by the concerned deputy commissioner on the recommendations of the District Level Screening-cum-Coordination Committee. Any person aggrieved by the DC's assessment order may file an appeal before the Divisional Commissioner within 30 days.