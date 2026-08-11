"Wasn't Taking Part In Protests": UK Man Killed In PoK Clashes By Stray Bullet

A British national was shot dead in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during clashes between security forces and protesters, while another Briton has remained in prison for more than two months despite efforts by his family to get British authorities involved.

The cases, reported by the Guardian, highlight how the unrest in the PoK region has affected British nationals with family links to the area.

'He Was Hit By A Stray Bullet'

Mohammad Akhtar, a 50-year-old resident of Peterborough, was in Kotli when violence broke out on June 9.

His family said he was not participating in the protests and was staying near the area where demonstrations were taking place. According to his cousin Mohammad Saad, Pakistani security forces opened fire on a gathering of protesters demanding economic and electoral reforms.

"He wasn't taking part in protests but the demonstrations were happening close to his house," said Saad.

"There was firing by the forces that day and he was hit by a stray bullet. There was a bullet wound on the side of his chest," said Saad, adding that Akhtar's children decided not to pursue the matter with British authorities.

The family was unable to get a police complaint registered in PoK and feared that drawing attention to the case could put them at further risk, Saad said.

Another Briton Remains Behind Bars

The second case involves Waqas Arif, a 38-year-old British national from Nottingham.

Arif was detained in Mirpur, a city in PoK, following protests on June 5. His family insists that he was not involved in the demonstrations.

His sister Sumera said Pakistani forces, accompanied by Rangers personnel, entered their home after her two other brothers had gone to the protests.

"Waqas was not involved in any kind of protests. But since my other two brothers were involved and they went for the protests with everybody else, the Pakistani forces, along with the Rangers, came into my house, and they took my brothers away," she said.

She said Arif had not been formally charged or brought before a court.

"There is no charge. He hasn't done anything. This is my brother, but I think there are thousands of other brothers like him from everywhere who they have put in [prison] so they can minimise the protest power ... they have not even been taken to court," she said.

Arif's wife, Varisha Kampulvi, said British officials had also been unable to speak directly to him since his detention at a prison in Mirpur.

UK Raises Concerns With Pakistan

Kampulvi has taken up her husband's case with British authorities.

In an email sent to her on June 26, the Foreign Office said officials had contacted the prison authorities but had not been able to speak directly with Arif.

"Consular staff have been able to make contact with officials at the prison where Waqas is currently being held, although we have not had direct contact with Waqas," the email said.

"The authorities have confirmed that Waqas is in good health, which we were extremely pleased to hear."

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said it was "deeply concerned" about the situation in parts of PoK.

"FCDO ministers and the UK high commissioner in Islamabad are in touch with their counterparts, and UK travel advice was updated on 7 August and continues to advise against all but essential travel to affected areas," it said.

Former UK Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer is understood to have raised the situation during talks with Pakistani counterparts on a June 16-17 visit to Islamabad. Stephen Doughty, who currently holds the Foreign Office role, has also been in contact with Pakistani officials.

Protests Trigger Major Crackdown

The unrest has centred on the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a civil society group that launched protests demanding reforms in PoK months before voting began in the region on July 27.

Pakistan has declared JAAC a terrorist organisation and imposed a communications blackout in the region since June 5.

Security forces have been accused of killing at least 30 people during last month's demonstrations. The Pakistani government has rejected the allegations.

JAAC has accused Islamabad of trying to crush dissent and said scores of its supporters have been detained. The group has described the elections as a "sham", being held "at gunpoint".