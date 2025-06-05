'Deepen Efforts Towards Protecting Planet": PM Modi On World Environment Day

On the occasion of World Environment Day that is celebrated on June 5 each year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will plant a sapling at Mahavir Jayanti Park in the national Capital as part of the initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Par' 2.0. Greeting the nation on World Environment Day, PM Modi urged the people to deepen efforts towards protecting planet Earth.

In a post on his X handle, the Prime Minister wrote on Thursday, “This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let's deepen our efforts towards protecting our planet and overcoming the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better.”

The plantation of a sapling at Mahavir Jayanti Park in Delhi by the PM, as part of the celebrations and initiatives organised across India on the occasion of World Environment Day, will also be done to celebrate the anniversary of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Par', an initiative that was launched by the PM to protect the environment as well as honour the motherland and motherhood.

On this special occasion, PM Modi will plant a sapling and celebrate the success of the program.

The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Par 2.0' initiative aims to plant 10 crore trees between June 5 and September 30 this year across India.

On June 5 last year the Prime Minister had launched the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day by planting a Peepal tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi.

The essence of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' is a symbolic gesture — planting a tree in the name of one's mother. This simple act serves a dual purpose: Honouring the role of mothers in nurturing life and contributing to the health of the planet as trees are life-sustaining, and just like a mother, they provide sustenance, protection, and a future for the next generation.

Urging all to contribute towards making the planet Earth better, the PM had stated that in the last decade, India has undertaken many efforts which have led to a rise in its forest cover.

“It would make you all very happy that in the last decade, India has undertaken numerous collective efforts which have led to increased forest cover across the nation. This is great for our quest towards sustainable development. It is also commendable how local communities have risen to the occasion and taken a lead in this,” PM Modi posted on X.

