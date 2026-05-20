Working To Protect India's Global Prestige: Sharad Pawar Praises PM Modi

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar has said even though he may differ with Narendra Modi politically, one must not forget that as prime minister, he is working to uphold India's prestige internationally.

Speaking at an event here on Tuesday evening, the former Union minister stressed that whenever there is a chance to work collectively for the national interest, everyone should join with a shared purpose and help strengthen the country's prestige.

He also said that leaders such as Indira Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh always kept the country's future and reputation at the centre of their leadership.

"Political differences should not come in the way when it comes to protecting India's prestige, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to uphold the country's honour abroad," Pawar stated.

"Prime Minister Modi is working to protect the country's prestige outside India. We may have different political views, but when it comes to the nation's honour, political differences should not be brought in," he added.

The Rajya Sabha member was speaking at a gratitude and fellowship gathering of former state and district office-bearers organised by the Pune-based Lakshmanrao Gutte Rural Development Foundation.

Pawar said many of those present at the event had devoted the most energetic years of their lives to the Youth Congress and other organisations and were now working in different political parties.

"Some may be in different parties today, but all of you continue to remain among common people and have consciously preserved your commitment to society," he noted.

Recalling his early political journey, Pawar said he came to Pune from Baramati in 1958 at the age of 18 because there was no college in his hometown at the time. He said he joined the youth movement, became chief of the Pune City Youth Congress four years later, and subsequently led the Maharashtra Youth Congress before working at the national level.

The veteran leader said one of the most memorable moments of his youth was meeting Jawaharlal Nehru at Teen Murti House in Delhi.

"We had prepared several questions on farmers and youth issues, but when Pandit Nehru arrived, we forgot everything we wanted to say because his personality was so towering," he recalled.

Pawar also narrated an incident involving former Indira Gandhi during an official visit to the then Soviet Union, when she felt due respect had not been accorded to India's prime minister.

Quoting a conversation with former diplomat and prime minister I K Gujral, Pawar said Indira Gandhi told Soviet authorities that she represented 40 crore Indians and would not accept any slight to their dignity.

"I represent 40 crore people of India. If their prestige is not respected, I will never accept it," Pawar quoted Gandhi as saying.

The NCP (SP) chief welcomed the coming together of former colleagues from different parties and urged them to continue such initiatives.

"If there is an opportunity to do work in the national interest collectively, all of you should participate with one common purpose and contribute to enhancing the country's prestige," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)