"Won't Resign," Says Wrestling Body Chief After Police Case: 10 Points

"I am totally innocent. Will cooperate with any inquiry... Their (protesters) demands are changing constantly. They first asked for my resignation. Resigning would mean accepting the charges. Resignation is not a big deal but not as a criminal, I am not a criminal," Mr Singh said at a news briefing.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, expressing her support for the demonstration and targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I don't have any expectations from the PM because if he is worried about these wrestlers, then why has he not talked to them or met them yet? The nation is standing with them, and I am very proud that these wrestlers have raised their voices against such an issue," Ms Gandhi Vadra said.

The Delhi Police on Friday registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by women wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India chief.

The first FIR involving allegations made by a minor has been registered under the tough Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which means if Mr Singh is arrested, he cannot get bail.

The FIRs were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, told the Supreme Court that a case will be registered on Friday.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the wrestlers, submitted an affidavit in a sealed cover which voiced apprehension about the safety of a minor girl, an alleged victim of sexual assault.

"Bearing in mind the content which has been placed on record, we direct the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to make an assessment of the threat perception and provide adequate security to the minor girl involved," the court said in its order.

The top court is hearing an appeal filed by seven women wrestlers, who have alleged that the police did not file cases despite sexual harassment allegations against Mr Singh.