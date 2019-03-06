Women To Get Permanent Commission In 10 Army Branches

Women will be eligible for branches like army aviation and army air defence among others

Women officers can now get permanent commissions in 10 branches of the Indian Army, the government announced on Tuesday.

The Defence Ministry said that it has taken necessary steps to ensure that women, who were earlier inducted for short service commission (SSC), get permanent commission in the armed forces.

Permanent commission will be granted to women officers inducted in branches such as Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Army Air Defence, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, Army Service Corps, Army Ordinance Corps and Intelligence.

The Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers will have to give their option for permanent commission before completion of four years of commissioned service and they would be able to choose their specialisation, the Ministry said.

The government had earlier approved the the same for the Air Force, where all branches including fighter pilots are open for women officers.

"In Indian Navy, all non-sea going branches/cadre/specialisation have been opened for induction of women officers through Short Service Commission," the Ministry said.

The Navy is also building three ships for training of women officers after which they can be deployed at sea.