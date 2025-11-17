Woman's Half-Naked Body With Injuries Found Near Railway Tracks In Delhi

An unidentified woman was found murdered allegedly near the railway tracks behind Shed No. 2 at Adarsh Nagar Railway Station, in Delhi, on Sunday, police said.

According to police, information was received on 16 November 2025 from ASI Dharmender (No. 29/Railway, PIS No. 28883949), PS Subzi Mandi, about a female body, aged around 50 years, lying near the tracks with torn clothes and visible injury marks.

A police team reached the spot and found the woman half-naked, with multiple injury marks and deep cut wounds on her face and head, suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon.

The woman, still unidentified, is believed to be aged between 40 and 42 years, approximately 5 feet tall, and appears to be a rag picker or vagabond. A suspected weapon of offence was recovered from the spot along with a pair of ladies' and men's slippers.

The Crime Team and FSL Team inspected the location. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is also being examined.

A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

