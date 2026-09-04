Woman Wrestler Jumps Into 100-Foot Gorge With 3 Children, 1 Daughter Survives

A national-level woman wrestler and two of her three children have died after they allegedly jumped into a 100-foot gorge from the historic Naldurg Fort in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, police said.

The wrestler, identified as Ashwini Manohar Paul, and her five-and-a-half-year-old son, Ajinkya, died on the spot. One of her two-and-a-half-year-old twin daughters, Kranti, later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Her other daughter, Veera, is critically injured and is currently on ventilator support at the Government Hospital in Dharashiv.

Ashwini Paul was known in wrestling circles and was popularly referred to as "Maharashtra's Tigress". During her sporting career, she won five gold and six silver medals at the national level.

The incident has triggered grief across Maharashtra and the sporting community, with several people expressing shock over the death of the athlete and her children.

Ashwini's father has alleged that she was subjected to continuous mental and physical harassment by her husband and in-laws. Police are investigating the allegations and the circumstances leading to the incident.

A case has been registered at Naldurg Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

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