Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Woman Wrestler Jumps Into 100-Foot Gorge With 3 Children, 1 Daughter Survives

A national-level woman wrestler and two of her three children have died after they allegedly jumped into a 100-foot gorge from the historic Naldurg Fort in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, police said.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
Woman Wrestler Jumps Into 100-Foot Gorge With 3 Children, 1 Daughter Survives
Ashwini Paul was known in wrestling circles and was popularly referred to as "Maharashtra's Tigress"

A national-level woman wrestler and two of her three children have died after they allegedly jumped into a 100-foot gorge from the historic Naldurg Fort in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, police said.

The wrestler, identified as Ashwini Manohar Paul, and her five-and-a-half-year-old son, Ajinkya, died on the spot. One of her two-and-a-half-year-old twin daughters, Kranti, later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Her other daughter, Veera, is critically injured and is currently on ventilator support at the Government Hospital in Dharashiv.

Ashwini Paul was known in wrestling circles and was popularly referred to as "Maharashtra's Tigress". During her sporting career, she won five gold and six silver medals at the national level.

The incident has triggered grief across Maharashtra and the sporting community, with several people expressing shock over the death of the athlete and her children.

Ashwini's father has alleged that she was subjected to continuous mental and physical harassment by her husband and in-laws. Police are investigating the allegations and the circumstances leading to the incident.

A case has been registered at Naldurg Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Maharashtra, Maharashtra News, Maharashtra News 2026
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com