Tukaram Mundhe Calls Altered Expiry Dates And Nutrition Labels A 'Breach Of Public Trust'

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has reacted strongly to the recent discovery of an alleged illegal operation in Navi Mumbai where expiry dates and nutritional information on food products meant for export were allegedly altered. Sharing his views on X, Mundhe wrote, "When a label lies, the consumer pays the price."

His post came after Maharashtra food authorities raided a warehouse in Navi Mumbai and found an alleged operation involving the removal and replacement of manufacturing dates, expiry dates, and nutritional labels on products made by major companies, including PepsiCo, Nestle, Coca-Cola, and Hindustan Unilever.

FDA Chief On Navi Mumbai Food Scam

In his post, Mundhe pointed out why information printed on food packaging matters so much to consumers. "An expiry date is not just ink on a package. A nutrition label is not just information. They are promises made to the consumer," he wrote.

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According to the investigation, authorities found nearly 5,000 cartons of consumer products at the warehouse. The products included PepsiCo's Lay's and Kurkure, Nestle's Maggi Masala Noodles, Unilever's Knorr Mushroom Soup and Hellmann's Mayonnaise, and Coca-Cola's Thums Up and Limca.

Officials allegedly found that dates had been removed from several packets and cans. Reuters reported seeing chemicals that officials said were used to erase the original dates. Authorities also found machines allegedly used to print and apply new information on the packaging.

Fake Dates And Altered Nutrition Labels

The case has raised concerns beyond expiry dates. Authorities also found allegedly altered nutrition labels. One Kurkure packet reportedly had a bilingual English and French label. The altered label changed some ingredient information, including the quantity of cereal products, along with calorie and serving-size details.

Officials also found Maggi cartons with labels describing the products as a "Product of India" for export. Mundhe told Reuters that his team had found some packs carrying a future manufacturing date of October 2, 2026.

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For Mundhe, the issue goes beyond a technical violation of food regulations. "When those promises are deliberately manipulated, it is not merely a violation of regulations, it is a breach of public trust," he wrote. It was not immediately clear which countries the products were being sent to, though Mundhe told Reuters that all the stock at the warehouse was meant for export.