Woman Stops Talking To Man. He Enters Her Home, Kills Her As Family Watches

A college student was shot dead at her home in West Bengal's Nadia district when a man forcefully entered her home and opened fire as her family watched helplessly.

The 19-year-old student Ishita Malik met the accused Debraj while she was pursuing studies in Kanchrapara and had reportedly stopped communicating with him recently. Spurned by the woman's sudden change in behaviour, the man reached her residence in Krishnanagar town on Monday.

When Debraj reached the girl's house around 2 pm, her family members stopped him from entering. He threatened them by showing a gun, entered the house, went to the girl's room and locked it from inside, police were quoted as saying by news agency IANS. Then came the sound of gunshots.

K Amarnath, the Superintendent of Police, Krishnanagar, told PTI that the woman was found lying in a pool of blood in her house, while Debraj was seen running away from the scene with a country-made revolver in his hand. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

The police are currently searching for the accused and a post-mortem report is awaited.