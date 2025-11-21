Trinamool To Ramp Up Fight Against Voter Revision With Focus On Matuas

Amid the political tussle in West Bengal over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and principal opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will virtually address over 10,000 party leaders on Monday.

The TMC feels that several districts require leaders to play a more pivotal role while the SIR exercise is underway. The party has made it very clear: no genuine voter should be left out, and TMC grassroots leaders need to ensure it.

Trinamool's Focus On Matua Community

Banerjee will have a special focus on North Bengal and especially the Matua community, whose voters have primarily backed the BJP but have been facing the brunt of the SIR. The TMC is aiming to make inroads in the BJP bastion of North Bengal, which requires them to crack the Matua votes.

Banerjee will also review the performance of TMC MPs and key leaders on what role they've played during the SIR. TMC has set up help desks in every booth.

He will also discuss the party's roadmap ahead, as the first draft list of the SIR will be published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on December 9.