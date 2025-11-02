Training For Roll Revision Sees Protests Over Duty Hours, Security In West Bengal

Training exercises for Block Level Officers (BLOs) for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Kolkata and other districts saw disruptions on Saturday after government employees raised several demands, including official duty status and central security cover.

In Kolkata, protests erupted at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium, where BLOs from five assembly constituencies underwent training by the Election Commission yesterday.

Several teachers, who were assigned BLO duties, alleged that their school authorities had marked them "absent" during the training period and demanded that they be marked "on duty" on days they appear for training.

The teachers have also sought central security during the training sessions, warning they would not continue work without adequate protection. The women teachers have refused to work after evening if central security cover is not provided.

Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Similar protests by BLOs were reported from the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) in Durgapur.

With the SIR process to begin on November 4, a large section of BLOS also cited their inability to work after duty hours.

Sources in the Election Commission said the demand for central security can't be accepted since law and order is a state subject.

The matter has turned political, with BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to stop the SIR by threatening the BLOs.

"Training for the BLO is being carried out in all districts. We expect the BLOs to work without fear. Election commission has already stated that it's the state government's duty to provide protection to the BLOs. If Mamata Banerjee thinks that she will stop the SIR process by threatening (them), then she is wrong," said Paul.

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said the state government was not aware that teachers are being assigned BLO duty.

"BLOs are basically teachers. The SIR process will create a problem for them, as they will have to work beyond their duty hours. The state education department had no information that teachers are being used for the BLO job," said Ghosh.

The Trinamool government in Bengal has opposed the SIR exercise, branding it as a move by the Election Commission at the BJP's behest.