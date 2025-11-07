Love Triumphs: Breaking Social Barriers, Two Women Marry In Sundarbans

A remote part of the Sundarbans witnessed an extraordinary story of love between two women. Riya Sardar from Mandirbazar and Rakhi Naskar from Bakultala got married and broke barriers for those who believe in true love.

Both Riya and Rakhi are professional dancers. Riya lost her parents at a young age and was raised by her uncle and aunt. Rakhi, meanwhile, grew up with her own family.

Riya and Rakhi met about two years ago, and a friendship over phone calls gradually deepened into love.

Riya's Family Didn't Accept Relationship; Rakhi's Did

When Riya told her family about her relationship with Rakhi, they refused to accept it. Left with no choice, Riya left her home and moved in with Rakhi, whose family stood firmly by their side.

Following discussions with neighbours, the wedding was arranged at a local temple on Tuesday. The two young women exchanged garlands and began a new chapter of life together.

Defying rigid social norms, fear, and prejudice, Riya and Rakhi have shown the courage to live life on their own terms. With the support of the society that usually is critical of such progressive relationships. This tale of love from the heart of the Sundarbans sends a message to the new generation - love knows no gender, no boundaries.

"Love Is What Truly Matters"

After they tied the knot, Riya told media, "I told my family about our relationship, but no one accepted it. I decided I wouldn't lose the person I love. So, I left home and moved in with Rakhi."

"We've honored our own wishes. Love is what truly matters. Who decided that only a woman can love a man, or a man can love a woman?"

Rakhi, meanwhile, said, "We've been together for two years. We began dating, but many said, 'How can two girls be in a relationship?' But we decided we'd stay together - for life. My family accepted it, though Riya's didn't. Her father said she couldn't stay at home. What else could we do? She shifted in with me and my family."

A similar event happened in September last year. In Dubrajpur, West Bengal, social media was abuzz with the story of two women whose friendship blossomed into marriage. Namita Das traveled all the way from Malda to be with Sushmita Chatterjee from Khayrashol. A week ago, the couple began their married life by exchanging vermilion at a Shiva temple in Dubrajpur.