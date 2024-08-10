Woman Says Phone Hidden In Washroom At Third Wave Outlet, Company Responds

Third Wave Coffee responded to the incident. (Representational)

An employee of a popular coffee chain in Bengaluru hid a mobile phone in the women's restroom, with the "video recording on for about two hours". The incident occurred at the Third Wave Coffee outlet on BEL Road in the city.

An Instagram handle, 'Gangs Of Cinepur', shared a story on their account, where a user narrated what happened at the outlet. "I was at the Third Wave Coffee outlet in Bengaluru... A woman found a phone in the washroom, hidden in the dustbin, with video recording on for about 2 hours, facing the toilet seat. It was in flight mode so that it makes no sound," the story read.

"The phone was carefully hidden in the dustbin bag and had a hole made in it so that only the camera was exposed. It was quickly found that the phone belonged to one of the men working there. The police were called, and they arrived soon enough, and action is being taken," it added.

"This was so horrific to witness. I will be vigilant at any washroom I use from now on, no matter how well-known the chain of cafes or restaurants is. I request all of you to do the same. This is disgusting," the story posted on the Instagram handle read.

Third Wave Coffee responded to the incident and said, "We regret the unfortunate incident at our BEL Road outlet in Bengaluru and want to emphasize that such actions are absolutely unacceptable at Third Wave Coffee."

We regret the unfortunate incident at our BEL Road outlet in Bengaluru and want to emphasize that such actions are absolutely unacceptable at Third Wave Coffee. We acted swiftly to address the situation by immediately terminating the person & ensuring the safety of our customers. — Third Wave Coffee (@thirdwaveindia) August 10, 2024

"We acted swiftly to address the situation by immediately terminating the person & ensuring the safety of our customers," the popular coffee chain which has outlets pan-India, said in their response.

The police confirmed that the accused had been arrested under the IT Acts. The man is in his early twenties and hails from Bhadrawati in Karnataka.