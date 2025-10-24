Man Turns Train Toilet Into Bedroom, Viral Video Stuns Internet

A bizarre incident caught on camera has gone viral, leaving social media users both amused and concerned. A man was seen converting a train washroom into his personal sleeping space in a video that has now garnered over 780,000 views on Instagram.

The clip was shared by content creator Vishal, who recorded the unusual sight while standing on a railway platform. The video shows the man comfortably lying inside the train's toilet cubicle, surrounded by his travel essentials. He even holds a folded woven bed through the washroom window, creating a makeshift arrangement resembling a personal cabin.

Vishal, narrating in Hindi, expresses shock: "Bhai ne washroom ko bedroom bana diya" (Brother has turned the washroom into a bedroom). He then queries the man about the load of items visible, asking, "Ye pura ghar ka saaman hai?" (Is this all your house stuff?). The passenger responds nonchalantly, "Haan" (Yes), confirming the extent of his improvisation. The post was captioned, "Train washroom bana diya bedroom."

Watch the video here:

While some users on social media found humour in the situation, others expressed concern about public hygiene and misuse of shared facilities. One user commented, "He's taking the real fun of the journey while others are struggling to stand." Another quipped, "Authorities will require him to disembark at the next station."

The video has triggered a debate on social media about the condition of Indian trains, the desperation for space, and passengers' lack of regard for public property.

Railway authorities have not yet issued a response, but the video raises questions about both train management and passenger behaviour, especially during crowded travel periods.